Sports

Resorters golf: Top four seeds roll into quarterfinals

The top four seeds in the Men's Masters division have advanced to the quarterfinals.

1 Empanger1 0341.jpg
Jon Empanger drives the ball down the No. 1 fairway during a Men's Masters match play round at Alexandria Golf Club on Aug. 2, 2023.
Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 9:43 PM

None of the top four seeds in the Resorters Men’s Masters division needed to step past the hole-15 green in Wednesday's rounds to earn a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The No. 2 seed Jon Empanger, the defending Men’s Masters champion, had the round’s largest win to remind the field he’s back to defend his title.

McGuire def. Leland, 5-4

Top-seeded Dennis McGuire only lost one hole against the No. 16 seed Bruce Leland in his first round matchup. McGuire won four holes on the front nine and had a three-hole lead heading to the back nine.

McGuire was able to birdie hole 12 to extend his lead late and ease his way into the quarterfinals.

Vanyo def. Hagge, 3-2

The No. 9 seed Rick Vanyo jumped out to an early lead against the No. 8 seed John Hagge winning the first three holes, highlighted by a birdie on hole 1. Hagge was able to knock down a birdie of his own on hole 11 but wasn’t able to erase the early deficit.

M. Herzog def. Peterson, 4-3

Despite carding three birdies, the No. 13 seed Paul Peterson couldn’t find consistent enough play to knock the No. 4 seed Mike Herzog off in the first round of the Men’s Masters’ top flight. Herzog himself was able to tally one birdie as he advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals.

Herzog won the first two holes and never relinquished the lead.

Blanchard def. Ryan, 1-up

The No. 12 seed Norty Blanchard upset the No. 5 seed and 2021 Resorters Men’s Masters champion, Tom Ryan in the first round of match play. The pair mostly mirrored one another’s scores the whole round, and if not for a bogey from Ryan on hole 14, which lost the hole, the pair might have gone to extra holes. The pair's other difference on the scorecard was swapping birdies on holes 7 and 8.

Empanger der. Ledebuhr, 7-6

The defending champion Jon Empanger didn’t lose a hole against the No. 15 seed Roger Ledebuhr on his way to claiming a spot in the quarterfinals. Empanger won five of the first nine holes and won two of the first three holes on the back nine to earn the win.

S. Herzog def. Elton, 3-2

The No. 7 seed Steve Herzog knocked off the No. 10 seed Dan Elton with some mostly on-par golfing, and his consistent play earned him a spot in the quarterfinals.

Herzog won the second hole, but Herzog won holes 3, 5, and 6 to head to the back nine with a two-stroke lead.

Elton and Herzog each won a hole on the back nine, and the match ended on the 16th hole.

Mattson def. Frie, 4-3

The No. 14 seed Mark Frie knocked in a birdie on the first hole and won three of the first five holes against the No. 3 seed Greg Mattson.

Mattson found his form and claimed the pair’s final seven holes to advance.

Hildahl def. Lee, 4-3

Match stats are unavailable

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINALS -

1ST HOLE

12:19 p.m. Dennis McGuire vs. Rick Vanyo; Mike Herzog vs. Norty Blanchard

12:28 p.m. Jon Empanger vs Steve Herzog; Greg Mattson vs Mark Hildahl

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
