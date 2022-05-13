Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

STEVENS COUNTY

EP Weather2
Local
No travel advised in Grant County, March 1
Douglas County is under a winter weather advisory until noon today.
Lightning strikes illuminate the sky over the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. The storm brought down trees and infrastructure, causing multi-hour power outages in the area.
Minnesota
'Rare and extreme severe weather event' causes extensive damage across west central Minnesota
Storms that swept across South Dakota and western and central Minnesota on Thursday night brought damaging winds that downed trees and power lines and destroyed buildings.
May 13, 2022
News
Glenwood woman, Hoffman man hurt in crash
A Glenwood woman and a Hoffman man were injured Saturday when the van they were in pulled out in front of a semi-truck in Stevens County on Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Sep 18, 2017
Jay Holmgren
News
Prosecutor says deputy shot Evansville man in self-defense
A Stevens County sheriff's deputy acted in self-defense when he shot and killed an Evansville man last year, a prosecutor has decided. Jay Johannes Holmgren was shot and killed Oct. 28 in Traverse County after he led officers on a 50-mile chase f...
Feb 16, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
News
Man drove other people's cars while drunk, charges say
DONNELLY, Minn. -- Law enforcement officials learned a Stevens County man was driving under the influence when he drove two different cars he mistakenly thought he owned, a complaint filed in Stevens County District Court alleges.
Nov 8, 2016
 · 
By  Forum News Service
News
1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Morris
MORRIS, Minn. - A Hancock man was killed and three others were injured Sunday in a head-on crash north of Morris. According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 9 when a southbound 1997 Dodge Ram, driven b...
Nov 7, 2016
 · 
By  Forum News Service
2930313+0Bwj2b69x1pLBVGNVd253SXpKMXc.jpg
News
Evansville man shot by officer after 50-mile chase
An Evansville man is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy after a chase that ended in Traverse County in western Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Jay Johannes Holmgren, 37, was shot by Stevens County Sheriff's ...
Oct 31, 2016
 · 
By  Forum News Service
News
Hunters find body in Stevens County
Hunters in rural Stevens County on November 6 discovered the body of a man tentatively identified as Jack Leroy Eisel, who was last seen in November 2004 before he walked away from a Hancock group home.
Nov 17, 2010
 · 
By  EchoPress News
News
Stevens County begins switch to new emergency communications system
Stevens County must upgrade the technology used by law enforcement over the next two years and the price tag isn't small. But thanks to aggressively pursuing grants and joining forces with other counties, revamping the county's radio and dispatch...
Jul 22, 2010
 · 
By  EchoPress News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT