A Stevens County sheriff's deputy acted in self-defense when he shot and killed an Evansville man last year, a prosecutor has decided. Jay Johannes Holmgren was shot and killed Oct. 28 in Traverse County after he led officers on a 50-mile chase f...
DONNELLY, Minn. -- Law enforcement officials learned a Stevens County man was driving under the influence when he drove two different cars he mistakenly thought he owned, a complaint filed in Stevens County District Court alleges.
MORRIS, Minn. - A Hancock man was killed and three others were injured Sunday in a head-on crash north of Morris. According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 9 when a southbound 1997 Dodge Ram, driven b...
An Evansville man is dead after being shot by a sheriff's deputy after a chase that ended in Traverse County in western Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Jay Johannes Holmgren, 37, was shot by Stevens County Sheriff's ...
Hunters in rural Stevens County on November 6 discovered the body of a man tentatively identified as Jack Leroy Eisel, who was last seen in November 2004 before he walked away from a Hancock group home.
Stevens County must upgrade the technology used by law enforcement over the next two years and the price tag isn't small. But thanks to aggressively pursuing grants and joining forces with other counties, revamping the county's radio and dispatch...