LAKES AREA THEATRE
Arts and Entertainment
Dracula comedy takes the stage for Lakes Area Theatre's Fire Pit Productions
"It is a retelling of Bram Stroker's Dracula meets Monty Python," said Quincy Roers, one of the play's actors and its director, when describing the show.
Lifestyle
Alexandria's Fire Pit Productions presents a tripping into love story — Stop Kiss
The show follows the before and aftermath of an attack on two women after they share a kiss.
Feb 3
Arts and Entertainment
Christmas comedy to grace the stage at Lakes Area Theatre starting Dec. 2
Director Quincy Roers describes Sorry! Wrong Chimney! as a "funny, fast-paced comedy that will provide audiences with some uncomplicated laughter."
Nov 27, 2022
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Theatre presents a 'dark' and 'creepy' production for the Halloween season
The play follows state-owned human test subjects held together in confinement.
Oct 18, 2022
Latest Headlines
Arts and Entertainment
'Art,' graces the stage of Fire Pit Production's Lakes Area Theatre
"This is a multiple award-winning show," says Theatre Director Quincy Roers. "Very intelligently written that examines what it takes to maintain a friendship as you age and as your life circumstances change."
Jul 18, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Theatre's Fire Pit Productions to premier Clue: On Stage on Friday, June 17
Whodunit, where and with what?
Jun 9, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
