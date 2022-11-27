FIRE PIT PRODUCTIONS

"This is a multiple award-winning show," says Theatre Director Quincy Roers. "Very intelligently written that examines what it takes to maintain a friendship as you age and as your life circumstances change."

Director Quincy Roers describes Sorry! Wrong Chimney! as a "funny, fast-paced comedy that will provide audiences with some uncomplicated laughter."

The show follows the before and aftermath of an attack on two women after they share a kiss.

"It is a retelling of Bram Stroker's Dracula meets Monty Python," said Quincy Roers, one of the play's actors and its director, when describing the show.

