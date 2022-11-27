Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRE PIT PRODUCTIONS

Dracula 706.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Dracula comedy takes the stage for Lakes Area Theatre's Fire Pit Productions
"It is a retelling of Bram Stroker's Dracula meets Monty Python," said Quincy Roers, one of the play's actors and its director, when describing the show.
StopKiss 0029.jpg
Lifestyle
Alexandria's Fire Pit Productions presents a tripping into love story — Stop Kiss
The show follows the before and aftermath of an attack on two women after they share a kiss.
Feb 3
XmasPlay 0037.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Christmas comedy to grace the stage at Lakes Area Theatre starting Dec. 2
Director Quincy Roers describes Sorry! Wrong Chimney! as a "funny, fast-paced comedy that will provide audiences with some uncomplicated laughter."
Nov 27, 2022
CategoryE 8803.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Theatre presents a 'dark' and 'creepy' production for the Halloween season
The play follows state-owned human test subjects held together in confinement.
Oct 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
Art 0317.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Art,' graces the stage of Fire Pit Production's Lakes Area Theatre
"This is a multiple award-winning show," says Theatre Director Quincy Roers. "Very intelligently written that examines what it takes to maintain a friendship as you age and as your life circumstances change."
Jul 18, 2022
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT