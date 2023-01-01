Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
EVANSVILLE

Smith visits Evansville store.JPG
News
U.S. Senator Tina Smith visits Main Street Market in Evansville
The store is owned by Alex and Caileen Ostenson.
EvansvilleParade_027.JPG
Local
Thunder booms during Red, White and Boom Days in Evansville w/video
The community celebration provided four days of fun over the Fourth of July weekend.
Jul 2
EP Crash
Local
ATV driver severely injured in crash near Evansville
A juvenile passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Jun 29
Cups 0425.jpg
Community
Art deTour set for Father's Day weekend
There are 14 stops during this year's event.
Jun 11

DSC_9141.JPG
Local
Brandon-Evansville Class of 2023
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and First Western Bank and Trust.
May 30
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Froemming_BEgraduation.JPG
Community
31 students turn their tassels during Brandon-Evansville graduation
The commencement ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, May 27, in the Brandon gymnasium.
May 27
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
BE Prom 1096.jpg
Local
Brandon-Evansville Prom 2023 (photo gallery)
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and Alexandria Technical and Community College.
May 9
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Evansville Art Center
Arts and Entertainment
Poets and poetry lovers are invited to Evansville poetry night
The Evansville Art Center said the April 27 event is the longest-running literary event in west-central Minnesota.
Apr 25
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Musician Dave Cofell wearing sunglasses and holding his guitar.
Arts and Entertainment
Traveling musician to perform in Evansville April 7
EVANSVILLE — Traveling musician Dave Cofell will perform at the Evansville Art Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, along with Tom Kuhn for the center's First Friday Concert.
Mar 31
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
HousePainting DrJosie.jpg
Lifestyle
Evansville artist's portrait of civil rights leader is displayed at Regents Award ceremony
John House completed the portrait of Dr. Josie Johnson in 2018
Mar 20
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report

Teachers Science.jpg
News
Schools in Douglas County struggle with teacher shortages
School administrators say that finding applicants is one of the biggest challenges.
Mar 16
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Photo5.jpg
Lifestyle
Photo exhibit offers escape from winter and a glimpse into a 4th grade world
The exhibit at the Evansville Art Club will be open Fridays and Saturdays through April.
Mar 8
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Students in cold water
Local
359 students from Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville raise total of $40,449 for Special Olympics Minnesota
The students participated in their Cool School Plunge events, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8.
Mar 8
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
