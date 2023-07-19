Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DOUGLAS COUNTY

0C7A0112.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Post 87's season ends in sub-state tournament
Alexandria Post 87 went 2-2 in its sub-state tournament.
glenwoodlowry-legion-baseball-072123.02.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry punches ticket to D2 state tournament
Glenwood-Lowry is headed to the D2 American Legion State Tournament in Roseau.
1h ago
Letters
Letters
Letter: Free concert at Lake Brophy County park showed vision
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308
1h ago
Main photo option 1 - DSC_8082.JPG
Sports
Basketball: The Hoops District opens in Alexandria
The Hoops District is open for business and held a grand opening on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
4h ago

Latest Headlines
UPP-Sam Haley 2-DSC_8371.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Urbank-Parkers Prairie holds off Carlos
With the win, Urbank-Parkers Prairie gave Carlos its first Resorters League loss of 2023.
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Road Construction
News
Short-term ramp closure west of Alexandria begins July 24
Crews will be making repairs at the ramp in preparation for the upcoming concrete resurfacing project on westbound I-94.
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
GarfieldPlayground_2.jpg
News
Fundraising efforts underway for $400,000 new playground at Garfield Elementary School
Garfield Action Committee, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, hopes to raise money and have new playground in place by fall of 2024.
2d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Sertoma Award.jpg
News
Matt Gilbertson receives Service to Mankind award from Alexandria Sertoma Club
The award was given in a ceremony on Wednesday, July 19, at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
3d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Brayden Larson-DSC_8219.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alex Jr. Black makes big leap in 2023
The 2023 season was one of growth for the Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black team.
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Alexandria.jpg
Lifestyle
Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for July 21-28, 2023
3d ago

Zach Iverson-DSC_8118.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alex Jr. Red's resiliency shows in elimination game loss to Marshall Black
Marshall Black eliminated Alexandria Jr. Red from the Sub-State G Playoffs on Wednesday night, but Alexandria didn't go down without a fight.
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Sports
Baseball: Starbuck Jr. Legion topples Long Prairie
Starbuck started off the playoffs strong on Wednesday with a shutout win.
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Crowd 4339.jpg
Local
First concert in new Douglas County park draws 3,000-plus crowd w/video
A big celebration recognized the vision, effort and planning that transformed a piece of land into a new point of pride for Douglas County — Lake Brophy County Park.
4d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
