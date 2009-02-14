Memorial services for Ronald Snell of Chokio will be held Friday, Feb. 20, 2009 at 10:30 AM at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Reverend Robert Amundson will be officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the Pedersen ...
Funeral services for Hazel Quam of Chokio will be held Tuesday, February 17, 2009 at 10:30 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chokio. Reverend Fred Morck will be officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 6 PM at the Pedersen Funera...
Funeral services for Daniel Carlson of Chokio will be held Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009 at 10:30 a.m.. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Chokio. Father David Petron will be officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer ...
Funeral services for Brian Curtis Brummond of Chokio will be held Saturday, Jan. 10, 2009 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris. Father Tim Baltes will be officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Pedersen ...
The Brandon-Evansville football team fell to 0-6 on the season last Friday with a 43-14 loss to Chokio-Alberta-Herman-Norcross. The Spartans came out strong in the first half, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter before going into halftime wi...