CARLOS

UPP-Sam Haley 2-DSC_8371.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Urbank-Parkers Prairie holds off Carlos
With the win, Urbank-Parkers Prairie gave Carlos its first Resorters League loss of 2023.
gardonville carlos (1).jpg
Local
Gardonville gets $1.5M to bring fast internet to Carlos area
Work may begin as early as fall.
Jul 12
PfefferLogan23.jpg
Local
Update: Name released of 17-year-old who died in crash near Alexandria Friday morning, June 16
The single vehicle rollover happened on County Road 73 NE near the intersection with Berglund Mile NE in Alexandria Township.
Jun 16
CarlosParty 8282.jpg
Community
Carlos Block Party raises thousands for 'Adventure Acres'
Almost 500 people enjoyed food, games and music at the Carlos Block Party on Saturday, May 20.
May 22

CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
The judges noted Carlos Creek Winery has earned the most awards of any Midwest winery in this competition.
May 20
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
AdventureAcresMap.jpg
Local
$130,000 outdoor learning space, 'Adventure Acres,' to be built at Carlos Elementary School
Fundraising opportunities will be taking place May 10, 11 and 20.
May 6
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
arvig tekstar.jpg
Local
3 internet providers seek state dollars to run high-speed internet to rural Carlos
Gardonville, Arvig-Tekstar, and Spectrum-Charter have all applied for grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Apr 26
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
crash.png
Local
One driver from Carlos injured in three-vehicle crash in Yellow Medicine County
Preston Eddie Yohnke, 20, of Carlos, was the only driver who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Yellow Medicine County. He was transported to Avera Granite Falls Hospital for treatment.
Apr 7
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
CarlosCreek WineAward.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery's sparkling wine wins 'best of show' award
Its 2022 Aurora wine honored at Minnesota Monthly’s Food & Wine Experience
Mar 24
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Crash
Local
Rear-end crash at Carlos Corners injures driver on Dec. 24
Both drivers were wearing seat belts on roads that were icy and snowy, according to the State Patrol.
Dec 26, 2022
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report

GroverWilliam_Marilyn.jpg
Local
Update: Alexandria couple dies from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Carlos Township on Nov. 24
A funeral service for both Marilyn and William Grover will take place Monday, Dec. 5.
Nov 26, 2022
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Crash 6752.jpg
Local
7 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Carlos on Thanksgiving Day
Two from Alexandria suffer life-threatening injuries, says State Patrol.
Nov 24, 2022
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Crash
News
Fire extinguisher comes through windshield of vehicle in Carlos
Lindsay Bryda Fluegel, 37, was driving on Highway 29 when the fire extinguisher came through the windshield on Nov. 11.
Nov 11, 2022
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
