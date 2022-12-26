Lindsay Bryda Fluegel, 37, was driving on Highway 29 when the fire extinguisher came through the windshield on Nov. 11.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts on roads that were icy and snowy, according to the State Patrol.

Preston Eddie Yohnke, 20, of Carlos, was the only driver who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Yellow Medicine County. He was transported to Avera Granite Falls Hospital for treatment.

Gardonville, Arvig-Tekstar, and Spectrum-Charter have all applied for grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The judges noted Carlos Creek Winery has earned the most awards of any Midwest winery in this competition.

Almost 500 people enjoyed food, games and music at the Carlos Block Party on Saturday, May 20.

The single vehicle rollover happened on County Road 73 NE near the intersection with Berglund Mile NE in Alexandria Township.

