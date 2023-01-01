Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
BOYD

FSA Fatal crash accident
Man dies after one-vehicle crash Monday near Appleton
According to the crash report, Douglas John Anderson, 72, was driving a 2007 KW tractor truck eastbound on Highway 12 when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

