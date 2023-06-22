In wakesurfing, riders surf the waves created by the boat without using a tow rope.

Minnesotans purchased more than $1 billion worth of new boats in 2020, with more expected in 2022.

Minnesota is among the top five U.S. states with the most registered boats — topping 830,000 last year.

From the Great Lakes to great rivers, the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Canadian canals, the 6,000-mile trip is one for the ages.

With two deaths in the water this year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters to keep safety in mind over Memorial Day Weekend.

Kay and Greg Libby spent two summers circling the eastern half of the U.S. on their boat, Superior Passage.

The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.

Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.

The language in the funding bill does not specify the dimensions of the new culvert. The existing culvert is 10 feet by 10 feet.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.