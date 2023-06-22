Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, June 27
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Osakis
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BOATING
Minnesota
Boat strikes and kills 1 person in NW Minnesota
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the boat hit a person in the water.
Local
$2M to enlarge Geneva-L'Homme Dieu channel a 'pleasant surprise'
The language in the funding bill does not specify the dimensions of the new culvert. The existing culvert is 10 feet by 10 feet.
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
Northland Outdoors
US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Northland Outdoors
The Great Loop: A north-central Minnesota man’s 6,000-mile journey
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
December 24, 2022 01:23 PM
·
By
Tim Speier
Northland Outdoors
Voyageurs Park 2023 reservations open now
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reservations open on Jan. 25
November 16, 2022 08:14 AM
·
By
John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Knife River couple completes 6,400-mile 'Great Loop' motorboat journey
Kay and Greg Libby spent two summers circling the eastern half of the U.S. on their boat, Superior Passage.
July 29, 2022 08:08 AM
·
By
John Myers
Local
Monticello man showcases police tribute boat at Alexandria's Classic Boat Show (w/video)
The boat was covered in hand-tooled leather.
July 11, 2022 03:37 PM
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Community
DNR cautions boating safety over Memorial Day weekend
With two deaths in the water this year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters to keep safety in mind over Memorial Day Weekend.
May 27, 2022 11:54 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Knife River couple embarks on epic 'Great Loop' boat trip over 2 summers
From the Great Lakes to great rivers, the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Canadian canals, the 6,000-mile trip is one for the ages.
March 18, 2022 12:00 PM
·
By
John Myers
ADVERTISEMENT
Minnesota
Amid rush to Minnesota lakes, calls to require boater education get louder
Minnesota is among the top five U.S. states with the most registered boats — topping 830,000 last year.
February 15, 2022 06:01 PM
·
By
Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Boat sales rising in Minnesota, across U.S.
Minnesotans purchased more than $1 billion worth of new boats in 2020, with more expected in 2022.
February 12, 2022 07:04 AM
·
By
John Myers
News
Wakesurf boats need to stay further from shore, U of M study says
In wakesurfing, riders surf the waves created by the boat without using a tow rope.
February 04, 2022 07:59 AM
·
By
Karen Tolkkinen
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.