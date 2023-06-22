Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BOATING

otterboat
Minnesota
Boat strikes and kills 1 person in NW Minnesota
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the boat hit a person in the water.
Channel 1.jpg
Local
$2M to enlarge Geneva-L'Homme Dieu channel a 'pleasant surprise'
The language in the funding bill does not specify the dimensions of the new culvert. The existing culvert is 10 feet by 10 feet.
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
Alumacraft fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Northland Outdoors
The Great Loop: A north-central Minnesota man’s 6,000-mile journey
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
December 24, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
061420.O.DNT.VoyageursC2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Voyageurs Park 2023 reservations open now
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reservations open on Jan. 25
November 16, 2022 08:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Kay and Greg Libby on their boat, Superior Passage
Northland Outdoors
Knife River couple completes 6,400-mile 'Great Loop' motorboat journey
Kay and Greg Libby spent two summers circling the eastern half of the U.S. on their boat, Superior Passage.
July 29, 2022 08:08 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BoatShow 7133.jpg
Local
Monticello man showcases police tribute boat at Alexandria's Classic Boat Show (w/video)
The boat was covered in hand-tooled leather.
July 11, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Boat parade
Community
DNR cautions boating safety over Memorial Day weekend
With two deaths in the water this year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters to keep safety in mind over Memorial Day Weekend.
May 27, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Nashville waterfront Superior Passage
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Knife River couple embarks on epic 'Great Loop' boat trip over 2 summers
From the Great Lakes to great rivers, the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean and Canadian canals, the 6,000-mile trip is one for the ages.
March 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

ADVERTISEMENT

mprlakes-lead021722.jpg
Minnesota
Amid rush to Minnesota lakes, calls to require boater education get louder
Minnesota is among the top five U.S. states with the most registered boats — topping 830,000 last year.
February 15, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
boat-show-768x321.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Boat sales rising in Minnesota, across U.S.
Minnesotans purchased more than $1 billion worth of new boats in 2020, with more expected in 2022.
February 12, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
WakeBoat_082917_2140.jpg
News
Wakesurf boats need to stay further from shore, U of M study says
In wakesurfing, riders surf the waves created by the boat without using a tow rope.
February 04, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT