BLOMKEST

The body of the late Ryan Leif Erickson is transported to Evergreen Cemetery in Blomkest following his funeral service at Refuge Church in Willmar the afternoon of Friday, May 20, 2022.
Minnesota
Fallen Minnesota firefighter killed in severe storm remembered for always showing up when needed
Friends and colleagues attending the funeral for Blomkest firefighter Ryan Leif Erickson remembered him as a man who always “showed up” where he was needed. Erickson's funeral was Friday in Willmar.
Max Brink, 5, at right, and other community members wave as late Blomkest firefighter Ryan Leif Erickson passed through downtown in a procession as the Blomkest Fire Department and Rescue Squad escorted his body home to Kandiyohi County on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Minnesota
Minnesota firefighter's remains brought back to Kandiyohi County
The funeral for Ryan Leif Erickson is scheduled for Friday, May 20. He was killed May 12 on duty, en route to his storm spotter role.
May 18, 2022 12:25 PM
A woman surveys damage to a silo at a farm outside Blomkest Friday, May 13, 2022. Strong winds associated with a storm Thursday evening caused damage throughout the region.
Minnesota
Blomkest, Minnesota, volunteer firefighter died Thursday while on his way to storm-watching duty
Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, had been a Blomkest volunteer firefighter since the age of 18. He died in the line of duty Thursday when a large grain bin was blown over by the high winds and fell on him as he was preparing to leave his farm to monitor storms.
May 13, 2022 04:30 PM
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Minnesota
Man dies Thursday when grain bin blown on him by storms in west-central Minnesota
Emergency responders discovered a deceased man under a collapsed grain bin just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County.
May 13, 2022 10:18 AM

Damholf uses regular Blomkest well water, mixed with sea salt, to fill his pool. The brown color comes from natural bacteria that keeps the shrimp healthy. Shelby Lindrud / Forum News Service
News
Minn. farmer raises saltwater shrimp in former calving barn
BLOMKEST, Minn. - When the Damhof family retired from the dairy business here after 50 years of milking cows earlier this year, they didn't retire from raising livestock completely. Today, instead of Holstein dairy cows filling the barns, there a...
August 14, 2017 05:39 PM
By  Shelby Lindrud

