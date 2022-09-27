Get 3 months just 99¢/month
ALEXANDRIA CHAIN OF LAKES
Community
Record number of participants at this year's Diamond Classic Boat Show in Alexandria
The 35th annual event took place Saturday, July 8, on Lake Darling.
Community
Light rain puts damper on Fourth of July boat parades
Rain eventually cleared up, but temperatures were only in the low 70s.
Jul 5
Local
$2M to enlarge Geneva-L'Homme Dieu channel a 'pleasant surprise'
The language in the funding bill does not specify the dimensions of the new culvert. The existing culvert is 10 feet by 10 feet.
Jun 22
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Are you helping or harming our lakes?
From the editorial: People will say they love our lakes, that we should be doing more to protect them, that we should make water quality a priority. But then...
May 24
Latest Headlines
Northland Outdoors
Ice-out for Douglas County lakes still weeks away
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer for the Alexandria Area Mitch Lawler and Andrew Brinkman, manager at Christopherson Bait and Tackle, weigh in on ice-out expectations.
Apr 19
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Local
Alexandria City Council tables permit for VIE Church near Lake Victoria
Big concerns were raised over drainage, run-off and erosion.
Sep 27, 2022
·
By
Al Edenloff
News
Tornado caused damage near Lake Darling, says National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has not yet finalized a tornado rating but believes the wind speed was at least 100 miles per hour.
May 13, 2022
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Business
Lake Darling Resort to host 'Wake Up Alexandria' on June 18
The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Andria Theatre.
Jun 9, 2021
Arts and Entertainment
Today's boat parade canceled; it is rescheduled for Sunday, July 12
The parade is free for participants and all boat types are welcome to join in on the fun.
Jul 11, 2020
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
News
Douglas County lakes battle milfoil — or not
Eurasian watermilfoil, an unwelcome guest first discovered in Douglas County in the 1990s, has settled in for a lengthy stay. Some lakes haven't given up the fight.
Jul 10, 2020
Arts and Entertainment
See classic boats on Alexandria chain Saturday or join the fun
The parade is free for participants and all boat types are welcome to join in on the fun.
Jul 7, 2020
