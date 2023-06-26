Get local news 24/7.
Tuesday, June 27
ALEXANDRIA
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
Ringdahl will provide architectural services for building a new restroom/concession/ticket booth facility and a new press box over the first base dugout.
Local
Architect hired for ice rink expansion project in Alexandria
The project has three phases: renovating the existing facility, expanding the lobby and main level and building a new arena and support space.
June 26, 2023 10:00 PM
Local
Sacred Journey Academy to host Wake Up Alexandria
Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It's an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations in the community.
June 26, 2023 02:46 PM
News
Man charged with 10 felony sex crimes moves for dismissal
The motion to dismiss the charges against Zachary Levi Wittmer, 34, of Parkers Prairie, was filed June 22.
June 26, 2023 02:25 PM
Latest Headlines
Local
Sister Sharon Fyle, a much-loved nurse in the Alexandria area, enjoys fishing at the age of 97
She baits her own hook, helps clean the fish and is in charge of having good weather.
June 26, 2023 01:58 PM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Local
Cars shine at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual event
Rain didn't stop car enthusiasts from showing off their prized possessions.
June 26, 2023 12:09 PM
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Arts and Entertainment
June 29 courthouse concert in Alexandria features '57 Chevy
The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.
June 26, 2023 11:46 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Sunset cruise
Photo of the Week of boats at sunset on Lake Brophy
June 25, 2023 09:00 AM
·
By
Lowell Anderson
News
42 Habitat for Humanity homes could be built over the next 10 years in northeast Alexandria
Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County has submitted a proposal for a planned unit development.
June 25, 2023 08:42 AM
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
News
Knute Nelson, Aagard Group receive state training grants
Gov. Walz said the grants provide continued educational opportunities that strengthen the workforce, benefit businesses and grow the economy.
June 24, 2023 08:21 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
News
Pike & Pint Grill to receive the 2023 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day Award
The BIAD luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center.
June 24, 2023 08:08 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Local
The Shopper - June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
Business
Alexandria Dairy Queen Grill and Chill wins PRIDE Award
The award from the Dairy Queen system is for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
