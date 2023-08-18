Letter: Wrong headed cuts will hurt small farmers most and won't cut emissions

To the editor:

I’m writing to alert your readers to proposed changes to the 2024 Congressional Farm Bill. Several House members have said they want reductions in programs aimed at helping farmers make the transition to sustainable farming and which were approved in previous sessions.

American farmers create about 10% of our current greenhouse gas emissions. Practices which produce excess emissions include plowing, excess pesticides and fertilizer application, large animal factories with exposed waste lagoons, are a few examples. Programs aimed at helping farmers reduce emissions, pay farmers to take land out of production, provide assistance in reducing the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides, using cover cropping and, most importantly, crop insurance, so important in this era of dangerous heat and alternating drought and torrential rainfall.

While the Alexandria area economy is not dependent on farming as it was 100 years ago many of us depend on local small farmers for our locally sourced produce, eggs and meat. These wrong headed cuts will hurt small farmers most and cut emissions not at all. We need to let our representatives know they’re the opposite of what we should be doing. Call or write our Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach at 202-225-2165 and ask her to fight for small farmers.

Jeanne Johnson

Alexandria, MN

Member of Citizens For A Sustainable Future