99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Who is going to fix Nevada Street in Alexandria?

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 2:28 PM

To the editor:

I would like to know who is going to fix Nevada Street after MnDOT, in their wisdom, decided to detour 50 to 60 loaded dumped trucks and semis a day on a city street, Nevada, which is not made to handle the tonnage.
Also, I'd like to know why a local company, Massman, put a building in the middle of a field along Nevada Street instead of in the industrial park where streets are built to handle the semis. Is it because the city wants too much money for the lots?

Keith Tvrdik
Alexandria, MN

What To Read Next
Letters
Letters
Letter: Impact of school electives extends far beyond the classroom
June 01, 2023 01:34 PM
Letters
Letters
Letter: Inaccurate statements about corn and ethanol
May 29, 2023 09:18 AM
Letters
Letters
Letter: Humans are living 'a way of life' that is destroying the planet
May 23, 2023 07:15 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Warrant issued for Ohio man charged with felony sex crime
May 31, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Memorial Day 1.jpg
News
Remembering those who served
May 31, 2023 07:08 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Stewart Jones
Prep
Track and field roundup: Osakis sends a good chunk of athletes to state
June 02, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Ayla Larson.JPG
Prep
Golf: ACCS' Ayla Larson qualifies for the Class A State meet; A-B-E's Traeton Nelson makes the state meet cut
June 02, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve