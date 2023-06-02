Letter: Who is going to fix Nevada Street in Alexandria?

To the editor:

I would like to know who is going to fix Nevada Street after MnDOT, in their wisdom, decided to detour 50 to 60 loaded dumped trucks and semis a day on a city street, Nevada, which is not made to handle the tonnage.

Also, I'd like to know why a local company, Massman, put a building in the middle of a field along Nevada Street instead of in the industrial park where streets are built to handle the semis. Is it because the city wants too much money for the lots?

Keith Tvrdik

Alexandria, MN

