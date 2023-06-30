Letter: When a nation turns away from God, it turns away from God's blessings

To the editor:

What has happened to America? It was decades ago when America started to turn away from God and that opened the door for Satan and his demons to come in and they gave us the rise of the homosexual and transgender lifestyles and abortion.

Satan and his demons are behind all those things. If you do what Satan wants you to do and you support or promote his agenda, then you will end up making yourself part of the kingdom of hell.

When a nation turns away from God, it turns away from God's blessings and eventually ends up with curses. There is a struggle going on to save America. A struggle between those who are aligned with God and those who are aligned with Satan.

If America is to be saved, judgment will fall on the ungodly who have been destroying America and America will turn back to God and away from Satan's ways.

John Miller

Miltona, MN