Letter: What will happen to Pilgrim Point and all of its beautiful sandy lakeshore?

To the editor:

While growing up in the 1950s on the west side of Lake Carlos, our next door lakeside neighbor was Dr. Pogue who lived on Pogues Point. I noted erosion of Dr. Pogue's Point from a combination of Lake Carlos wave action in the summertime and ice heaves in the wintertime.

Slowly, over the years, ice and wind continued to assault his point as the lake continued its insidious creep landward while downing trees and demolishing the sand bar as time progressed into the 1970s, 80s and 90s. I can't recollect for sure when rock berms were established on the remaining portion of the point property but today the property is no longer identifiable as a point!

With that background, and now as an old guy and resident of Lake Ida on Stony Point, I gaze across the lake daily at the new Douglas County park on Pilgrim Point, now under assault by the restless waters of Lake Ida and wonder how long it will take Lake Ida to demolish Pilgrim Point and all of its beautiful sandy lakeshore?

Certainly not in my remaining lifetime, but little kids playing upon the sands and waters of Pilgrim Point today, may ruefully regret someday that their parents did not take any action to preserve and protect this amazing park for future generations. Maybe the Ida Lake Association can take a nurturing role in protecting this park for new generations? What do you think?

Jim Conn

Stony Point, Lake Ida

Alexandria, MN

