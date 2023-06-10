Letter: What is behind the curtain of diversity, equity and inclusion?

To the editor:

The George Floyd Murder was a tragedy calling for changes to how the police respond to certain situations. Unfortunately, this opened the flood gates to turn hooded Antifa thugs and Marxist inspired Black Lives Matter groups loose to burn and loot the Cities and assault the police. This was followed with cries to defund the police. All of this turmoil had the blessings of Kamala Haris, Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Walz’s waffling instead of acting. Has anyone been surprised at how well all of that has worked out?

Now we have the innocuous sounding diversity, equity and inclusion movement. Like so many others, I’m skeptical of this just as I am of the CRT movement in our schools that is indoctrinating and dividing our children. What is behind this curtain? Having experienced living on the wrong side of the tracks in a small town I applaud the local inclusion program discussed in the recent Echo Press article, but how far is this going to go? What will the outcome be? We don’t need outside interference stirring up more hate and division.

I can honestly say that I have never lived in a more friendly and welcoming city than Alexandria. Please don’t screw this up. This place is tops. Nothing epitomizes the goodness of this city more than the people serving in the local health care centers, Alomere, Sanford, the VA and Alexandria Clinics—everybody from the custodians to the nurses and doctors. We’ve had surgeries and numerous trips to emergency at all hours of the day and night. Through all the adversity of the pandemic and everything else, we have always been treated with tender loving care. These people, they are the best. We thank them and this wonderful city, Alexandria.

Ken Krueger

Alexandria, MN