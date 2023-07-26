Letter: What has happened to America?

To the editor:

I read the letter from John Miller in the Echo Press (June 30) and have been asking this same question: What has happened to America?

It must be, as John says, that Satan and his demons are causing the kind of behavior we're seeing. Like the greedy CEOs of companies whose pricing policies are keeping inflation up.

And then there's Republicans in Congress who refuse to pass gun control legislation to disallow ownership of AR-15 rifles that are killing so many school children and innocent people.

And how about the the people who molest little boys? Also the ones who rape little girls and get them pregnant? That brings up the people who would force that child to go through a full pregnancy. Seems pretty Satanish. I put people who mistreat animals under this umbrella.

Then we have the U.S. Supreme Court justices who perjured themselves to get appointed, other justices who have accepted lavish gifts from our American billionaires. I doubt we've ever had a more corrupt Supreme Court.

People are so hungry for money and power that they'll do anything to get it. Some of them pretend to believe Trump's "Big Lie" — that the 2020 election was stolen from him and they continue to spread the lie. Some go as far as trying to overthrow the government.

And there's more — the people who refuse to believe in climate change, the people trying to rewrite history banning books, the people trying to take away other people's voting rights, the people trying to bring segregation back. The people in Congress who shouldn't be there — who are trying to destroy our democracy from the inside.

We can never assume that our democracy is safe. It's a worrisome thing we must face. But we can be sure of one thing — one day all these people will face judgment for their behavior.

Edith Waller

Alexandria, MN