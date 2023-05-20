99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: We all need to pay our bills

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Today at 7:17 AM

To the editor:

When we have a debt, we pay it. During the Trump Administration, Republicans increased the national debt by over $8 trillion, but now they want to force a default crisis. Kevin McCarthy and MAGA extremists are using the debt limit as an excuse to demand cuts in health care, food assistance and K-12 education, while keeping tax breaks for billionaires.

Defaulting on the national debt will affect us all. It will lead to cuts or delays in Social Security and Medicare payments, and in payments to military personnel. It will result in higher interest rates on mortgages and credit cards.

The national debt should not be a negotiation tool for the extreme agenda of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach and her Republican colleague.

Don Clausen

Farwell MN

