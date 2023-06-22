Letter: Understanding diversity, equity and inclusion

To the editor:

Response to “What's behind the curtain of diversity, equity and inclusion” letter (June 16 Echo Press):

First, we need to understand the meaning of each word.

Diversity — the practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, religions, and sexual orientations.

Equity — the quality of being fair and impartial.

Inclusion — the action or state of including or of being included with a group or structure.

(From Merriam Webster's Dictionary)

The June 16 letter (as titled above) did not reflect the meaning of these words, just the opposite.

George Floyd’s murder was a tragedy and totally unnecessary. The assumption that Black Lives Matter and Antifa were solely responsible for the outrage is irresponsible. For one thing, Antifa is not an organization; it’s an ideology defined as a person or group opposing fascism. BLM is an organization that is trying to educate the public about racial bias in our society. Protesting these inequities is their right. The chaos was instigated by local and outside fascist criminals that have been arrested and sentenced.

The recent visit from the DOJ has verified that the Minneapolis Police Department does have a racial bias issue. City officials and the MPD police chief acknowledged that as well and are incorporating changes to correct the systemic problem.

This is why we need to teach our citizens, including children, the meaning of diversity, equity and inclusion. These words are innocuous, meaning not harmful or offensive. They are the basis of a decent human behavior in a loving society.

In closing, we all need to take a deep breath and appreciate what we all have in common, the ability to learn from others, understand our differences, and enjoy it.

Mel Kuhens

Alexandria, MN