Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Understanding diversity, equity and inclusion

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 2:09 PM

To the editor:

Response to “What's behind the curtain of diversity, equity and inclusion” letter (June 16 Echo Press):

First, we need to understand the meaning of each word.

Diversity — the practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, religions, and sexual orientations.

Equity — the quality of being fair and impartial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusion — the action or state of including or of being included with a group or structure.

(From Merriam Webster's Dictionary)

The June 16 letter (as titled above) did not reflect the meaning of these words, just the opposite.

George Floyd’s murder was a tragedy and totally unnecessary. The assumption that Black Lives Matter and Antifa were solely responsible for the outrage is irresponsible. For one thing, Antifa is not an organization; it’s an ideology defined as a person or group opposing fascism. BLM is an organization that is trying to educate the public about racial bias in our society. Protesting these inequities is their right. The chaos was instigated by local and outside fascist criminals that have been arrested and sentenced.

The recent visit from the DOJ has verified that the Minneapolis Police Department does have a racial bias issue. City officials and the MPD police chief acknowledged that as well and are incorporating changes to correct the systemic problem.

This is why we need to teach our citizens, including children, the meaning of diversity, equity and inclusion. These words are innocuous, meaning not harmful or offensive. They are the basis of a decent human behavior in a loving society.

In closing, we all need to take a deep breath and appreciate what we all have in common, the ability to learn from others, understand our differences, and enjoy it.

Mel Kuhens
Alexandria, MN

What To Read Next
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Keeping kids safe online
June 18, 2023 08:21 AM
Letters
Letters
Letter: Detours in Alexandria area are creating unbelievable amount of traffic
June 12, 2023 09:58 AM
Letters
Letters
Letter: What is behind the curtain of diversity, equity and inclusion?
June 10, 2023 10:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP History
News
Historical society selling duplicate bound newspaper volumes June 23
June 20, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Lake Osakis 2023 (1).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing: Tyler and Cate Wolden win Osakis Lions Club Walleye Tournament again
June 21, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior Legion Red sweeps Staples-Motley
June 22, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Business News
Business
Knute Nelson breaks ground on expansion in Park Rapids
June 22, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report