Letter: Three steps to protect a true democracy in America

To the editor:

At 78, I may not witness resolution to the current political melodramas playing out but that certainly doesn’t mean that I don’t care. There are three thrusts that I ask everyone to consider. In tandem, these can preserve our country as a true democracy. If that is of interest to you, read on.

The first is the most elementary – universal registration of age qualified citizens.This precludes the systematic exclusion of any voting block via legislative tomfoolery. The State of Oregon is exemplary in that residents are automatically registered by the Department of Motor Vehicles unless they specify otherwise.

The second is ranked choice voting. This is slightly more complex in that it requires some learning on the part of the electorate. Rank choice voting enables voters to order some number of candidates from most favorite on down. Why this matters is that a simple plurality candidate who may be an outlier – left or right – can be subjugated to a more centrist candidate that builds a majority via this process.

The third leg of this construct is called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Participating states pledge their Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. If states comprising 270 or more sign on to this agreement (current participants total 195), we will never again have a president who receives fewer votes than their opponent.

So you can see it's as simple as one, two, three.

Dennis Q Murphy

(Former Alexandria resident)

Medford, OR