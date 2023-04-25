99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Three steps to protect a true democracy in America

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
April 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM

To the editor:

At 78, I may not witness resolution to the current political melodramas playing out but that certainly doesn’t mean that I don’t care. There are three thrusts that I ask everyone to consider. In tandem, these can preserve our country as a true democracy. If that is of interest to you, read on.

The first is the most elementary – universal registration of age qualified citizens.This precludes the systematic exclusion of any voting block via legislative tomfoolery. The State of Oregon is exemplary in that residents are automatically registered by the Department of Motor Vehicles unless they specify otherwise.

The second is ranked choice voting. This is slightly more complex in that it requires some learning on the part of the electorate. Rank choice voting enables voters to order some number of candidates from most favorite on down. Why this matters is that a simple plurality candidate who may be an outlier – left or right – can be subjugated to a more centrist candidate that builds a majority via this process.

The third leg of this construct is called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Participating states pledge their Electoral College votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. If states comprising 270 or more sign on to this agreement (current participants total 195), we will never again have a president who receives fewer votes than their opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

So you can see it's as simple as one, two, three.

Dennis Q Murphy
(Former Alexandria resident)
Medford, OR

What To Read Next
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Legislation threatens nonprofit hospitals
May 09, 2023 12:22 PM
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Letter: Bill to legalize marijuana threatens hemp industry
May 06, 2023 09:04 AM
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: When an apple a day isn’t enough
May 04, 2023 02:01 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff