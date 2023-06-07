Letter: Thankful and proud of our local law enforcement

To the editor:

We should be extremely thankful and proud of our law enforcement. I've always been an advocate for law enforcement, having interned with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office back in 1983 and 1984 and this year having the privilege of being chosen as a participant in the Alexandria Police Department's Citizen Police Academy. In both experiences, I witnessed first-hand the dedication these people have to us as citizens and what they do to uphold the law.

So...

Thank you for working to keep us safe no matter the weather conditions. Thank you for working even on holidays when you would much rather be at home with your own family. Thank you for coming in even when you don't feel good.

Thank you for still protecting people even when they scream rude things. Thank you for continuing to protect and serve even when it puts you in danger. Thank you for putting your life on the line to serve all those around you. Thank you on behalf of all those who are too ignorant to say thank you.

Your job is far from easy and many wouldn't even dare to try it. It takes a very special person to become a law enforcement officer. A person who is kind, compassionate and brave. Being a law enforcement officer isn't safe lately so, thank you for still showing up to work and defending those who put you in danger.

I'd also like to thank your families. Thank you for allowing your loved one to put themselves on the line everyday, even if some people don't appreciate it. Just know many people do appreciate you and your loved ones. We appreciate all the sacrifices you've made to keep your community safe.

We are here, and we support you.

Jill Wagner

Alexandria, MN