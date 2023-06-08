Letter: Thank you for believing in the power of music and supporting orchestra

To the editor:

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra (CLSO) Board of Directors would like to extend a note of gratitude to the community. Wrapping up our 14th season, we are blown away by the support of individuals and businesses in the lakes area. We’re truly a community that values high quality art and music, and we’re proud to be part of it.

Our diverse concert season culminated with an epic performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, involving 120 musicians directed by Maestro Brad Lambrecht. What an evening! Musicians and audience members shared that they were brought to tears by the magnitude of the concert.

Isn’t it incredible that we have such a high level of talent here right in Central Minnesota?

The CLSO is dedicated to enriching life by sharing quality orchestral music to educate, entertain and prompt a wider vision of the world and its people. With hard work, we fulfilled our mission this year, and even welcomed many first-time audience members (kids included).

Thank you to our sponsors and donors for believing in the power of music. Thank you to Cherry Street Books, Community Education, District 206, and our grant partners. A special note of gratitude goes to our musicians, guest artists, volunteers, audience members and CLSO staff. We are proud to partner with you.

Our final thanks is for you, our community members. Thank you for supporting our organization this season. Thank you for valuing music. Thank you for making it possible to share quality live music with the lakes region.

Our intimate chamber concert (June 25 at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel) is the last opportunity to hear our talented musicians this summer.

We’re excited to soon share with you our plans for our 15th season!

Until our next concert,

Jane Herth

President of the Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors

Alexandria, MN