Opinion Letters

Letter: Tenants have rights regarding evictions, maintenance

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader.

Letters
Today at 7:23 AM

To the editor:

My parents, who are 78 and 76 years old, were tenants of a local independent senior living facility. They recently moved out. As we processed what happened to them, we learned a great deal about tenants’ rights.

In an effort to prevent other senior citizens (or renters in general) from experiencing what my parents went through, I'd like to encourage people to know and exercise their rights as tenants. Here are a few important points:

1. Landlords must give a 30-day eviction notice. There is a legal process and timeline a landlord must follow if they want to evict you. My parents’ lease agreement had a clause stating that they could be evicted in seven days. Do not let your landlord intimidate you; they cannot legally do so.

2. If you put your maintenance request in writing, Minnesota law states that your landlord must make the repairs within 14 days. Verbal requests can easily be ignored, so always make sure there’s a paper trail. That way, if repairs aren’t made, you have proof and can take legal action.

3. Landlords cannot evict you, or threaten to evict you, in retaliation for exercising your tenant rights. You have the right to speak up, to protect yourself, and to live in your rented property without fear of retaliation.

An excellent resource for renters is HOME Line, which is a nonprofit advocacy organization for tenants in Minnesota. Visit their website ( www.homelinemn.org ) to learn about your rights as a tenant, seek
legal help, and print documents like maintenance request forms. You can also call their hotline at 866-866-3546.

Amy Glade
Alexandria, MN

