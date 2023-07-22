Letter: Signs of dangerous climate change effects are clearly visible

To the editor:

I am writing in response to an Echo Press column of July 14 on climate hysterics. While a column writer is entitled to their own opinions they are not entitled to their own facts. There is a strong scientific consensus that climate change is happening and caused primarily by human activities. Of peer reviewed climate papers, 99.9% support this consensus and conclude this is settled science.

Signs of dangerous climate change effects are clearly visible in our everyday life. The Echo Press writer could better use his background in photography to write about the observable signs of global warming such as: The red sun over Alexandria last Friday was caused by out-of-control Canadian forest fires. Extreme rainfall and flooding caused multibillion-dollar damage in New England. The record 120-degree heat in the southwest is detrimental to the health of outdoor workers, the homeless and the poor. In Florida, more intense storms and hurricane damage have resulted in homeowner insurance rates that are triple the average U.S.rate and rates have increased 40% this year (insurance information institute). These are current examples of the changing climate.

The staff writer’s position on climate is reminiscent of the 2021 satirical movie “Don’t Look Up” where decision makers ignored an impending asteroid collision with Earth just by not looking upward. If we ignore the clear scientific consensus on climate change and pay no attention to its daily adverse effects, these will continue to intensify and become even more costly.

Gary Carlson

Alexandria MN