Letter: Sentence to Serve members are courteous, helpful

To the editor:

The Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf would like to express profound gratitude to the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office "Sentence to Serve" program.

Over a period of weeks, they helped with several projects that will benefit the volunteer and enhance the operation of our food shelf.

They were consistently courteous and helpful. Because of their efforts, we were able to accomplish much more than originally planned.

We hope to have their help again when future projects arise.

Once again, our grateful thanks to the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office "Sentence to Serve" program.

Stuart Mackechney

President of the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf

Alexandria, MN