Letter: Science shows we are doing too little to address the climate crisis, not too much

To the editor:

The recent column by Lowell Anderson, “A lack of logic and foresight” (July 14 issue) was misleading. There is clear scientific consensus that we are doing too little to address the climate crisis, not too much.

He apparently does not understand the physics and chemistry of global warming. That is okay, we all have things we do not understand. When people are faced with issues they do not understand, most are humble enough to defer to those who have studied the issue.

Experts would be climatologist, US weather service, NASA, the Pentagon, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, statisticians and physicists. If there is uncertainty, let’s error on the side of safety.

The hottest seven years in history were the last seven years. This year is on track to set another new record. The oceans temperatures are the warmest on record. Carbon in the atmosphere has increased 50% in my lifetime. Half of human emissions occurred in the last 30 years. Watch the news to see the daily impacts, most of which are costing lives and money. More money will be lost through inaction than by solving the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many important problems we face which are not related to global warming. But, if you are interested in sustainable living conditions, food production and avoiding weather related disasters; climate change should be near the top of your concerns.

Conspiracy theories about scientifically literate people being puppets of some master plan to remake the world is especially disingenuous. Modifying our lifestyles is preferable to inflicting suffering on future generations.

Mr. Anderson’s unwillingness to accept the scientific and statistical realities of our changing climate and the resulting consequences, makes it clear he is unwilling to make the required changes to protect future generations and those living in more vulnerable areas.

Bryan Van Gorp

Alexandria, MN