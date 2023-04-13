Letter: School Board meetings being hijacked by a small, noisy minority

To the editor:

Our School Board members have a lot to cover at each board meeting. The agenda of each meeting is full to the brim with important issues to face and decisions to make with the routine budget issues to decide and the management of the people who run our schools.

Lately, however, a group of excited and misinformed individuals have attempted to hijack our School Board meetings based on things which have nothing to do with what's happening within our school buildings: Things they've allowed themselves to be convinced must surely be happening based on what they've read on Twitter or "conservative" web sites.

Many of these people have very little, if any idea of what's actually happening in our schools, and are being guided by those who are seeking to turn every local system into a tool which uplifts white supremacy and ignores any dark facts in the history of our nation that they lack the courage to try to explain to their children.

They are a small, very noisy minority who, more than anything else, seem to like to hear themselves and each other talk. Under these circumstances, it is perfectly understandable that our local School Board has taken steps that allow them to accomplish the business of their meetings, while limiting the ability of a few individuals, outraged by misinformation, to interfere with their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

We elected them to do that work, not to be a public sounding board for ideas the rest of the community does not share. Those who desire to raise questions about our school system have ample opportunity to do so through letters, email and comments at the end of each meeting.

Greg Kapphahn

Alexandria , MN