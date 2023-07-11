Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Russian resistance must grow and continue

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
Today at 7:16 AM

To the editor:

A few more billion dollars of U.S. "aid" has been sent to our era's Vietnam in the Ukraine. The proxy war with Russia grinds on in primitive WW II fashion and dead young soldiers pile up like cordwood — military and civilians alike. Much like imperialism of the 1950s and 60s in Nam, first the "advisors," followed by vast amounts of cash, and eventually 500,000 troops on the ground, "carpet bombing," napalm and Agent Orange.

Similar escalation in Ukraine is inevitable, and it's just a matter of time until U.S. troops are on the ground, if they're not already participating in some Special Forces black ops behind the backs of the American public.

Vietnam didn't end with noble diplomacy. It was ended by a groundswell of public outrage and protest by millions in the streets. In Europe it will be the same. Courageous Russian citizens risk prison for dissent, while Russian soldiers desert by the hundreds, sickened by the carnage.

Russian resistance must grow and continue. Russian people have an innate kinship with their brothers and sisters in the Ukraine. They must unite in solidarity to put a stop to the madness.

Mark S. Benson
Alexandria, MN

