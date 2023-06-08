Letter: Providing support for veterans with physical, emotional and mental disabilities

To the editor:

Thank you for your coverage of the Memorial Day Parade and program in the Echo Press dated Wednesday, May 31. In your article you mentioned the participating veterans organizations but missed recognizing the Disabled American Veterans. DAV Chapter 25 serves Douglas County, which I am part of.

I was proud to present the wreath for the DAV. The DAV is an active veterans' organization often working behind the scenes to help veterans with tangible needs and especially with helping veterans navigate the bureaucratic red tape to get their veterans' benefits. In addition, the DAV helps support transportation services for veterans to medical appointments and provide recreational days to help veterans connect with other veterans with physical, emotional and mental disabilities and provide many other services for the disabled.

Orville A. Lamb

Alexandria, MN