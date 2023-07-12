Letter: One in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy

To the editor:

Unlike probably most, if not all, of my previous letters, I'm going to address something very personal to me.

I have epilepsy. Epilepsy is a medical condition in which someone has chronic seizures. Seizures are "misfirings" in any of the brain's electrical signals. However, let me be very clear: seizures are NOT a mental illness.

When people hear the word "seizure," they probably think of someone suddenly dropping to the floor and convulsing for several minutes. But since my diagnosis, I’ve learned there are multiple types of seizures.

The two most common types associated with the word are grand mal and people affected by flashing lights, but there are three general types of seizures: progressive myoclonic, generalized, and focal seizures. My seizures fall under the last type and are specifically called complex partial seizures. These are the most common type in adults and they have a variety of causes and symptoms that are different for everyone who suffers from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seizures can be caused by a variety of reasons: genetics, congenital, brain infections, brain trauma, brain tumors, drug and/or alcohol abuse, or sometimes no discernible reason at all. My seizures are due to a small, benign brain tumor on my short-term memory center behind my left eye.

Seizures are far more common than most people think. Not all are chronic and an estimated 1 in 100 people will have a single seizure in their lifetime and it's estimated that 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. It's estimated that 1.2% of Americans live with epilepsy, which is about 4 million people, including 170 Alexandrians.

So please, if you have any type of recurrent changes in mental awareness, see a doctor immediately to be referred to a specialist ASAP to get a diagnosis and care treatment developed.

Jason Hubred

Alexandria, MN