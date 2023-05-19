Letter: More support is needed for the senior center

To the editor:

Doesn't it feel good to make people happy, healthy and content and save money doing it? I certainly think so. I'm referring to our senior citizens. This part of the state is a wonderful place to retire, and we have more and more people moving here and retiring here. For our senior citizens the programs offered help a great deal to keep them out of nursing homes. If we can provide services to help folks stay in their own homes, it is a huge savings versus nursing home care.

At the senior centers they become engaged with other people. They are challenged to any number of games. There are numerous activities to keep them bodily fit also — exercise, technology, dancing, yoga, foot care, driver safety classes, nutrition and more.

For over 40 years, the Alexandria Senior Center has been basically self-sufficient with dues, fundraisers and the generosity of many in their wills. I am urging all "powers that be'' to better fund senior programs, like larger buildings and upgrades. The more we invest in programs and buildings, the more we save.

City councils, townships and Douglas County need to contribute much more than in the past. Right now the Alexandria Senior Center has "outgrown" its space — not just for programs, but also for parking. A new location will have to become available if these programs can continue, and we can keep numerous seniors out of the rest homes.

As you do your budgeting for next year, please please consider increasing contributions toward these efforts.

Thank you very much.

Bev Bales

Alexandria, MN