Letter: More awareness needed about the dangers of fentanyl

To the editor:

Drug use is dangerous and even more so in the age of fentanyl. With the increasing number of overdose deaths in Minnesota, spreading awareness through prevention and education has never been more critical. Overdose deaths in Minnesota have increased annually, with a death rate of 14.2 out of every 100,000 residents.

Most of these deaths are connected to opioids like fentanyl. Youth and adults who begin experimenting with or using drugs have an increased risk of experiencing a drug overdose, whether fatal or not.

Even those who use alcohol place themselves at risk if they choose to use illegal drugs while intoxicated. Illegal fentanyl has been found in marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, heroin, and methamphetamine. It is also made to look like pain medication or other prescription pills.

It's easy for anyone to buy and sell drugs today. Social media platforms, for example, have made fentanyl widely available to anyone with a smartphone. Every neighborhood is now an open-air drug market. Drugs purchased online are then shipped to your doorstep.

There has always been a risk when using illegal drugs for the first time. Yet, because of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, the stakes have increased tenfold.

This is why SUPE : Substance Use Prevention Education has put together a series of educational videos for kids and adults to help increase awareness, promote prevention, and provide tips for parents. Prevention and education can be the first line of defense and ultimately save lives. Do not hesitate to reach out to us if we can be of any help to your community.

Marcel Gemme

Clearwater, FL

Founder of SUPE, Substance Use Prevention Education

Editor's note: Gemme has has been working in the field of substance use for over 20 years and his main goal is to use prevention and education to bring more awareness to the risks associated with alcohol and drug use.