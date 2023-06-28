Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Loud fireworks can affect our veterans

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 9:49 AM

To the editor:

A Fourth of July reminder:

Be aware of the how loud fireworks can affect our veterans. Many, especially those suffering from PTSD, react poorly to loud noises reminiscent of bombs and other weapons of war, Choose sparklers, colored smoke and other quiet options.

It is little to ask for those who have given so much.

Judith Peterson
Alexandria, MN

What To Read Next
Letters
Letters
Letter: Tenants have rights regarding evictions, maintenance
June 23, 2023 07:23 AM
Letters
Letters
Letter: Understanding diversity, equity and inclusion
June 22, 2023 02:09 PM
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Keeping kids safe online
June 18, 2023 08:21 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP News
News
Education and respect are keys to having an inclusive workplace, say webinar speakers
June 28, 2023 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Agenda - Monday, June 26, 2023
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
June 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: June 15-21
June 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Housing
News
Deadline to apply for HomeHelpMN mortgage assistance is July 7
June 28, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report