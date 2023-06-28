Letter: Loud fireworks can affect our veterans
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
To the editor:
A Fourth of July reminder:
Be aware of the how loud fireworks can affect our veterans. Many, especially those suffering from PTSD, react poorly to loud noises reminiscent of bombs and other weapons of war, Choose sparklers, colored smoke and other quiet options.
It is little to ask for those who have given so much.
Judith Peterson
Alexandria, MN
