Letter: Letter writer was wrong on critical race theory

To the editor:

In response to Ken Krueger’s letter to the editor (Echo Press, June 16, called “What is behind the curtain …”), my guess is that Mr. Krueger has never had a close sustained friendship with a black person. It is certainly possible that Mr. Krueger is an exception to the norm but, most likely, not.

The “norm” is that white men of privilege have little incentive to pursue a deep understanding of the dynamics of racism. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is simply the study of history. CRT has been demonized so thoroughly that one may think it is a plot to overthrow America. It is simply history.

Racism is alive and thriving. Studying it, studying history, does not pit anyone against anyone. Accurately understanding history does not divide people but provides common understanding. It is the foundation upon which to formulate a meaningful response.

To successfully treat any condition an accurate diagnosis is required. Misdiagnosis results in unsuccessful and possibly destructive responses. Treating cancer with aspirin will not work. Treating tooth decay with Tylenol will not work. Treatment must be informed by accurate knowledge and diagnosis.

Studying the history of racism will, most likely, make many white people uncomfortable. Discomfort is not an evil to be avoided. It is necessary for growth and change. Study the history of racism. Be not afraid.

Jon Koll

Alexandria, MN