Letter: It's naive to think wind, solar will soon become reliable sources

In his July 21 letter entitled, "Signs of dangerous climate change effects are clearly visible," Mr. Carlson is at least honest in describing the evidence as only "strong scientific consensus," and not scientific factual evidence. Listing our challenges with weather, warmer temperatures and forest fires are nothing more than measurements, and are not supportive with any certainty about long term climate claims. Models of "greenhouse effects" are just that, models, which could offer explanations, but they too cannot be proven.

Let's talk factual examples. The California 2020 fire season, saw more than 4 million acres burn , spewing almost twice the tonnage of greenhouse gases as the total amount of carbon dioxide reductions made in California since 2003 (ref. LA Times, Oct 20, 2022). So far, Canada has seen 27 million+ acres burn in 2023 which is neither novel nor controllable.

We've been emerging from the last great ice age covering North America and the hemisphere for the past 20,000 years and yes, it is warmer. This is factual. As glaciers melt it appears this will absolutely continue. Ultimately, the question is can we humans change the trajectory warming of Earth? Of that, there is really no evidence. China and India, both much larger, have little plans to reduce carbon based into "green" energy, requiring battery storage. Let’s look at the resulting Congolese families forced economically into mining cobalt under horrific conditions so we can have our batteries for E-cars, E-devices.

It would be entirely naive to think that heavily subsidized wind, solar will soon become reliably affordable sources. Those who are not seriously considering the only current alternative to carbon fuels (e.g. nuclear energy) offer no realistic approach to replacing them.

