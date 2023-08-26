6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Inflation Reduction Act contains good news about insulin

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 11:04 AM

To the editor:

One year ago this month, August 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act.

This bill has many good components to it, addressing climate change, tax enforcement and healthcare costs but I want to focus on the one that hits home with our own family. Any person who is on Medicare and needs lifesaving insulin can now get it for only $35/month.

There are over 3 million people in the U.S. today living with diabetes who now will save hundreds of dollars each year on insulin. The Biden administration is also encouraging private companies to cap their monthly insulin costs at $35/month.

Our votes matter and this is one of the many positive results of those votes. The Inflation Reduction Act is a start of what can happen when we work together to make sure all of us, no matter the color of our skin or the contents of our wallets, are able to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nance Anders
Alexandria, MN

What To Read Next
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Keep AM radio in vehicles
6h ago
Letters
Letters
Letter: Feeling powerful without ever actually becoming powerful
2d ago
Letters
Letters
Letter: Wrong headed cuts will hurt small farmers most and won't cut emissions
Aug 18
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
State has no plans to extradite Ohio man who tried to meet Glenwood student
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Alexandria swimmers watch as Jisella Haskamp dives into the pool during a meet on August 24, 2023.
Prep
Swim and Dive: Alexandria girls start season with win over Little Falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for Aug. 26, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Doug Paulson.jpg
News
Overdose Awareness Day event to take place in Alexandria Aug. 31
4h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff