Letter: Inaccurate statements about corn and ethanol

To the editor:

Information included in Karen Tolkkinen’s May 10 piece, “Alexandria Senior College lecturer lists possible solutions for imperiled wetlands” was inaccurate regarding corn and the production of ethanol. Wetland status in Minnesota is a complex issue and has changed over the past 200 years as settlement and development have increased in the state.

To be clear, it is illegal to drain wetlands in Minnesota under the Wetland Conservation Act. Farms in Minnesota work alongside wetlands and use best management practices to reduce the impact on wetland areas.

Prof. Miriam Gieske explained to the Senior College attendees that most of the state’s corn crop is used to make ethanol. Most of the corn grown in the state (about 1 billion bushels) is dent corn. Most corn grown in the United States is used as livestock and poultry feed. A third of the crop is used in producing ethanol and its co-products, like distiller grains, a high-protein animal feed, and about a quarter goes to industrial usage or exported worldwide.

The comment that ethanol requires almost as much energy to make as it creates is not true. In fact, estimates by the USDA of the energy balance of production for U.S. ethanol are better than 2:1. For every unit of energy input, more than two units of renewable biofuel and coproducts result. In southern Minnesota, the energy balance of production is estimated to be some of the best at 4:1. As technology and efficiencies improve, that energy balance will continue to improve, increasing the productivity even more.

Ethanol is better for our air and the environment. According to a 2021 Harvard/Tufts University study , ethanol produced from corn reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 46% compared to gasoline. Adding ethanol to gasoline also reduces tailpipe and evaporative emissions of air pollutants.

Corn in Minnesota is a vital part of the agricultural heritage and economy of the state, with nearly 25,000 farmers in the state who raise corn, among other crops and livestock. Minnesota corn is used to feed and fuel the world, and Minnesota’s corn farmers are proud of their work using agriculture best practices to ensure a sustainable future.

Richard Syverson

President, Minnesota Corn Growers Association

Clontarf, MN