Letter: Impact of school electives extends far beyond the classroom

To the editor:

For making available to its students a HUGE range of electives that have a significant impact on our students' overall development, Alexandria Area High School deserves an A+++. As a volunteer in the Alexandria schools for the past eight years, I've seen firsthand how these electives can and have transformed students’ educational experience, giving them opportunities to explore their passions, achieve self-confidence and grow as people.

Whether these electives are in art, music, culinary arts, theater, athletics, 30+ courses for college credit, job shadowing, computer science, advanced web design, small engine courses, animal science, building trades, horticulture, robotics, engineering, aviation, metal fabrication, wildlife management and studies, forestry, floral design, landscape design, large animal production, astronomy, biotechnology, law and civil liberties, prevention and care of injuries, game design, pottery and sculpture, or 3D animated movie making, all- and much more- are available at Alexandria Area High School. (Check out a complete list at: https://www.alexschools.org/Page/6591.)

What is the impact of these electives? Not only do they have a profound influence on our students’ personal development and their ability to adapt, but students acquire skills in interpersonal communication, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, problem solving and adaptability — all indispensable tools in our rapidly changing world. These electives encourage students to think outside the box, explore innovative solutions and develop a well-rounded perspective.

Most importantly, these electives instill a sense of passion and purpose, which can lead to a greater sense of engagement and motivation in students' overall academic journey. Who doesn’t want that for their kids?

The impact of these electives extends far beyond the classroom, equipping students with skills that are essential for success in life. Bravo, AAHS, for recognizing the importance of offering a diverse range of electives and for the profound effect they have on our students and, ultimately, on our community.

Ruth Schultz

Alexandria, MN