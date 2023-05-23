99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Humans are living 'a way of life' that is destroying the planet

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

To the editor:

We frequently hear politicians, especially those on the right, say that they are working to protect “our way of life.”
I wish they understood, or acknowledged, that living life in such a way that the place you live, the Earth, lasts longer than you — lasts longer than your way of life — well, then, your way of life is commendable.
If the place does not survive your way of life, your way of life is indefensible and probably should not be called a “way of life” but, rather, a way of death.
Humans are currently living “a way of life” that is destroying the planet. More coal-fired electrical generating plants exist now than ever before across the globe. It is a “way of life” that is killing much of life on the planet. Human life will not survive the continued burning of coal.

Jon Koll
Alexandria, MN

