Opinion Letters

Letter: Great work and coordination on roundabouts in Douglas County

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letter Roundabouts.jpg
Those who took a look at new roundabouts in Douglas County included, from left, Dan Labo, CPAM, Douglas County Commissioner Jerry Rapp, Douglas County Engineer Tim Erickson, State Rep. Tom Murphy, State Rep. Mary Franson, and Pci Roads LLC contractor Tim Imholte.
Contributed photo
Today at 7:13 AM

To the editor:

This year's construction of concrete roundabouts will result in infrastructure that serves area motorists for decades to come — without further delays. Concrete pavement was chosen for its rigidity and long lifespan.

I'd like to thank State Rep. Mary Franson and Douglas County Commissioner Jerry Rapp, as well as Douglas County Engineer Tim Erickson. These elected officials took time on June 8 to visit the County Road 45/46/TH 27 roundabout construction site, to learn about the paving process and its impacts.

They understand where the government investment in the roundabout project is going — to build longer-lasting, safer roads. It was an example of the great work and coordination that Douglas County engineering staff does every day.

Dan Labo
P.E., Director of Engineering Services, Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN

