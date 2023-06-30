Letter: Great work and coordination on roundabouts in Douglas County

To the editor:

This year's construction of concrete roundabouts will result in infrastructure that serves area motorists for decades to come — without further delays. Concrete pavement was chosen for its rigidity and long lifespan.

I'd like to thank State Rep. Mary Franson and Douglas County Commissioner Jerry Rapp, as well as Douglas County Engineer Tim Erickson. These elected officials took time on June 8 to visit the County Road 45/46/TH 27 roundabout construction site, to learn about the paving process and its impacts.

They understand where the government investment in the roundabout project is going — to build longer-lasting, safer roads. It was an example of the great work and coordination that Douglas County engineering staff does every day.

Dan Labo

P.E., Director of Engineering Services, Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota

White Bear Lake, MN