Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Free concert at Lake Brophy County park showed vision

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308

Letters
fizkes - stock.adobe.com
Today at 9:40 AM

To the editor:

Proof of visionary excellence as an integral part of Alexandria’s DNA was on display recently at the Lake Brophy County Park wherein some of Alexandra’s finest businesses sponsored a free live music concert.

The experience for thousands of attendees was a result of the vision, creativity, tenacity and wise use of taxpayer dollars by Douglas County and its minions to include Brad Bonk as Douglas County parks superintendent.

The experience includes an amazing natural venue overlooking Lake Brophy, gently sloping to the lake’s edge as a place for lawn chairs, baby strollers and relaxed conversation amongst all ages. And if that’s not enough to hook you, the people-watching will!

Another feather in the cap of Alexandria making it a place hard to leave!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Conn
Alexandria, MN

What To Read Next
Letters
Letters
Letter: Signs of dangerous climate change effects are clearly visible
1d ago
Letters
Letters
Letter: Science shows we are doing too little to address the climate crisis, not too much
2d ago
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: Don’t vote for a number
4d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Russ Chapek Muskie.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Family on vacation catches 51-inch muskie on Lake Darling
4d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Bryce Hanstad
Prep
Golf: Hanstad takes second at MGA Amateur Championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
glenwoodlowry-legion-baseball-072123.02.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry punches ticket to D2 state tournament
11m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Main photo option 1 - DSC_8082.JPG
Sports
Basketball: The Hoops District opens in Alexandria
3h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve