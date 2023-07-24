Letter: Free concert at Lake Brophy County park showed vision

To the editor:

Proof of visionary excellence as an integral part of Alexandria’s DNA was on display recently at the Lake Brophy County Park wherein some of Alexandra’s finest businesses sponsored a free live music concert.

The experience for thousands of attendees was a result of the vision, creativity, tenacity and wise use of taxpayer dollars by Douglas County and its minions to include Brad Bonk as Douglas County parks superintendent.

The experience includes an amazing natural venue overlooking Lake Brophy, gently sloping to the lake’s edge as a place for lawn chairs, baby strollers and relaxed conversation amongst all ages. And if that’s not enough to hook you, the people-watching will!

Another feather in the cap of Alexandria making it a place hard to leave!

Jim Conn

Alexandria, MN