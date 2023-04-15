99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: For many years I have seen communism rising in our country

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
April 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM

To the editor:

We have lost our republic in America. For many years I have seen communism rising in our country.

They have come after our people and our voices, our police, our children, and now, our guns. Next they will come after our properties.

This is what happens in Russia, Iran, Ukraine, North Korea, China and many more countries.

I keep praying...

Margaret Duncan
Alexandria, MN

