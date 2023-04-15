Letter: For many years I have seen communism rising in our country
To the editor:
We have lost our republic in America. For many years I have seen communism rising in our country.
They have come after our people and our voices, our police, our children, and now, our guns. Next they will come after our properties.
This is what happens in Russia, Iran, Ukraine, North Korea, China and many more countries.
I keep praying...
Margaret Duncan
Alexandria, MN
