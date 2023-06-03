Letter: DFL gives us a measly $260 while increasing the budget, fees and taxes

To the editor:

$260.

That's the "refund" Minnesotans are getting out of a whopping $17.5 billion dollar tax surplus from last year. $17.5 billion of OUR tax dollars the government took too much of. Gosh. What a huge economic relief for working families! Yeah, not.

During his 2022 campaign, Gov. Walz first promised $1,000 a family, but then in June 2022, he doubled it to $2,000. He said, "Let's give half of it back. It would be a 15-minute special session. My revenue department is prepared and ready to do it. $2,000 a family."

Given the population of Minnesota being 5.7 million, that rebate could've been over $3,000 per person, child or adult.

Instead, now that the DFL controls the House, Senate and governorship, they decided to give us a measly $260 while increasing the budget, fees and taxes, including the tax on gas. So, they're basically handing us a little bit of cash in order to distract us from stealing the wallets from our back pockets.

Walz lied.

Do you really think the Democrats in St. Paul give one rip about Minnesotans? The only thing they care about is their ability to spend more and more of our money on their stupid ideas: "Driver's licenses for all," "trans sanctuary," "abortion sanctuary." Oh, and now it's "MinnesotaCare for all," too. How long before "voting for all?" Probably by the next legislative session given it will be a midterm election year.

This is what you voted for, Democrats. This is where Minnesota is now thanks to you. Enjoy your $260.

Jason Hubred

Alexandria, MN