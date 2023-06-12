Letter: Detours in Alexandria area are creating unbelievable amount of traffic

To the editor:

I live on Lobster Lake, and Hunters Bay Road is the only way to enter or leave our area, and because of the three roundabouts being constructed on Highway 27 and County Road 45, the traffic that has been detoured to Highway 114 and County Road 40 is unbelievable.

Our area has at least 125 residential homes that have to go through the intersection of Hwy 114 and Hunters Bay Road daily and in normal traffic it's a challenge, but we have survived so far. I wonder who the Einsteins were that thought it was a smart decision to shut down all the main roads coming from the west into Alexandria, except I-94 and County Road 22.

I sent the county public works director a letter requesting the speed be reduced on County Road 40 at the I-94 intersection and I was told they would have to do a study and the commissioners would have to OK it. He also said that he had no jurisdiction on State Highway 114.

The county wants to OK a variance to allow a cement plant by Country Blossom Farm that will add 20 trucks an hour to either Highway 27 or Highway 114. Has everyone lost their mind? What happened to common sense? Today, I had to wait for 20 cars to go through the stop light controlling east bound traffic getting off on Highway 29 and had to wait for three lights. Thank God that intersection is controlled.

Rod Johnson

Alexandria, MN