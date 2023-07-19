Letter: Democrats want to turn our freedom-loving country into a tyrannical socialist hell hole

To the editor:

In response to Jon Koll’s defense of Critical Race Theory (June 28 Echo Press) speculating that I have never had a close sustained friendship with a black person, that “white men of privilege” have no incentive to understand racism, and that CRT is “simply history” being demonized as a “plot” to overthrow America, here’s my reply.

Four years post high school, I served in the Navy during Vietnam, living, working, and socializing with black sailors 24/7, some who became my close friends. After that, a 46-year civilian career working with fellow employees who were black, many who became friends. I was denied a job with the telephone company, being told (off record) that I was the most qualified candidate but couldn’t be hired because I was of the wrong sex and color. Where was my “white privilege”?

In my 50s, I enrolled in a Black Studies class. I listened to both sides of the local police vs black issues, lectures on slavery, atrocities, Emmet Till, Rosa Parks, Brown vs Board, Freedom Riders, and discriminatory justice systems, one for whites, another for blacks, much like our corrupt one-sided Department of Justice.

CRT might be “simply history” but it serves as a deceptive precursor to the Democrat’s real ongoing “plot” of lawlessness and flouting the constitution to turn our freedom-loving country into a tyrannical socialist hell hole. Remember, Obama once said we were five days away from fundamentally transforming this nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wake up! Democrats using racism as a charm bracelet excuse for every problem under the sun has depleted their credibility. They can’t be trusted. This hurts the very people affected by racism the most, and not just black people. Dumping the racism problem on our teachers and confusing our children with CRT couldn’t be more wrong.

Ken Krueger

Alexandria, MN