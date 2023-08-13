Letter: Dairy farmers are being short-changed one more time

To the editor:

Some people are making a lot of noise regarding the level of the Class I milk price. We agree that reducing the Class I price a couple years ago was a real mistake, and it should be changed.

However, we do not agree that the formula is the main culprit that is forcing many dairy farmers out of business. For instance, in some federal orders, if the new price shows a 70 cent loss on Class I milk, the monetary loss to our local dairy farmers is 70 cents times a 30 percent utilization, which would equate to a loss to our dairy farmers in the northeast of nearly 21 cents per hundred weight.

The sad thing is, the real loss to dairy farmers is that our federal order pay price to dairy farmers is between $7 and $8 per hundred weight below the national average cost of production, according to USDA figures.

This totals between $10 and $12 billion per year that dairy farmers are not receiving.

The sad thing is that not enough people are paying enough attention to the real losses of all our dairy farmers.

Yes, the wrong adjustment in the Class I price has caused some minor losses to the dairy farmers. However, we have shown over and over again that dairy farmers have lost $10 to $12 billion dollars per year, for many years. When will dairy farmers get concerned about these terrible losses?

Something must be done, and done soon to alleviate these terrible losses that all dairy farmers are experiencing. If we don’t do something soon, hundreds more dairy farmers will be forced out of business.

Arden Tewksbury

Manager of Progressive Agriculture Organization

Meshoppen, PA