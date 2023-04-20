Letter: Creation hymns add to Earth Day celebration

To the editor:

Is Earth Day an occasion to sing? When looking through the hymn resources of many church denominations, it appears that it should be. This year, at 7 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, First Lutheran of Alexandria will host the opportunity to sing some very lovely creation hymns.

The Evangelical Lutheran Worship hymnal, The United Methodist Hymnal and The New Century Hymnal from First Congregational UCC will be gathered for the singing of a collection of creation hymns. A hymn that remains fairly unique to Catholic services will also be sung.

The singing tradition of the Christian church is deeply historic and still expanding. Through the evening, poetic texts form the 13th Century through Paul Gerhardt of the 17th Century to Jaroslav Vajda of the 21st Century will be featured. There will be selections from Native Americans and Chinese that are found in the hymnals as well.

Minnesota contributions will be among the selections. One hymn, not to be found in any of the documents, was written by Kristian C. Ostergaard, a Danish Lutheran poet/pastor of Minnesota. It will be introduced by an Alexandria resident who is his great-granddaughter. Today, his beautiful hymn is rarely sung, but hopefully, souls of Alexandria will bring out their voices to remedy this loss and celebrate our planet!

Judith S. Rose

Alexandria, MN