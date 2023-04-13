99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Chickens should not be allowed in Alexandria city limits

The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Letters
April 13, 2023 at 7:05 AM

To the editor:

Chickens should not be allowed within the city limits of Alexandria.

Think of:

An outbreak of the bird flu similar to that of the COVID pandemic.

Chickens attracting mice, fox, coyotes and skunks to our yards. Fisher cats love chickens.

Chickens running loose, accosting residents (which has already happened) similar to irresponsible pet owners and their dogs.

What will come next — rabbits, goats, donkeys, horses and cows?

Who will be the "Chicken Police?"

You can't legislate irresponsibility.

If people wish to have these kinds of animals, etc., if they want to let their pets run free, if they want to burn everything in their pits from soup to nuts, smoking out whole neighborhoods, if they insist littering their yards with junk vehicles and similar debris, then they need to live on a farm in the country.

Another meeting will be held Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall to discuss this issue.

I encourage all residents attend to make their voices heard.

Terril Rode
Alexandria, MN

